Recipe: Tropical Coconut Rice for two

Upgrade your traditional white rice with this flavorful coconut rice recipe. Coconut rice takes on both sweet and savory flavor notes from the coconut milk, which creates a delish tropical flavor. It also creates the perfect subtle hint of sweetness.

Coconut rice pairs well with sweet ingredients and sweet dishes. Pair with chicken or meat that are seasoned with a sweet glaze, such as a honey or brown sugar glaze, which will bring out the subtle sweet rice flavor. It also pairs well with raw mango and pineapple.

For additional flavor, you can pair with grilled, broiled, or sauteed mango and pineapple, for additional sweetness. Below are five easy steps to make the perfect coconut rice for one or two.

Recipe: Tropical Coconut Rice

TOTAL TIME: 20 MINS - SERVINGS: 2 - DIFFICULTY: EASY

Ingredients:

1 cup extra long grain white rice

1 cup coconut milk

½ cup water

Pinch of salt

2 teaspoons sugar

Preparation:

Rinse the rice well several times with cold water, until the rice water turns clear. Pour the rice, coconut milk, water, salt, and sugar into a pot, and stir well to combine. Place the pot on medium-high heat and cook for 5 minutes, bringing to a boil. Give the rice a few good stirs, place a lid on the pot, and turn down the heat to medium-low heat. Cook for 10 minutes. After 10 minutes, give the rice a few good stirs, re-cover with the lid, and cook for another two to five minutes, until the rice grains are soft and cooked through.