Recipe: Easy and refreshing Gazpacho

Gazpacho is a Spanish food staple. It is a popular cold soup made of raw, blended vegetables that is eaten throughout Spain and Portugal. Since it originated from regions that were very hot, gazpacho was created to be eaten cold, so it could cool you down on those hot days.

Gazpacho is a soup with a tomato base, with added vegetables, herbs, and spices. However, gazpacho can be made in so many different ways. Try using different amounts of tomatoes and different types of vegetables, herbs and spices, to create different gazpacho flavors.

Below is a simple recipe for making an easy gazpacho.

Recipe: Gazpacho

TOTAL TIME: 20 MINS - SERVINGS: 4 - DIFFICULTY: EASY TO MEDIUM

Ingredients:

1 tablespoon of olive oil

1 teaspoon of red wine vinegar

½ teaspoon of salt

6 plum tomatoes, medium diced

½ green cucumber, medium diced

½ green bell pepper, medium diced

½ red bell pepper, medium diced

½ small red onion, medium diced (Use ¼ small red onion for a bit milder red onion flavor)

2 garlic cloves, minced

Gazpacho is perfect to bring on picnics!

Preparation:

Prep all of the ingredients. Medium dice all of the ingredients, and mince the garlic. Set aside onto one or two large plates or bowls. Pour the olive oil, red wine vinegar and salt into your blender. Add ¼ of the ingredients into your blender, and blend on your blend/shake setting for 15 seconds. Repeat with the rest of your ingredients in ¼ increments, blending for 15 seconds each time. Once all of the ingredients have been added together, blend for about 1 to 2 minutes on your blend/shake setting, until you have reached your desired consistency. When done, pour into one or two large containers with a lid, or pour into a large bowl and wrap with plastic wrap, and place in the refrigerator to cool for at least a few to several hours, or overnight. When ready to serve, pour the soup into individual bowls. Top with a tablespoon or two of some of the raw ingredients that you used to make your soup. You can also serve with a slice of bread on the side.