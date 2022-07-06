Chorizo is a sausage that is a popular cured meat in both Spanish and Mexican cuisine. It is traditionally made with ground pork. There are also many different flavors of chorizo. Spanish and Mexican cuisine each make it a bit differently. Mexican cuisine frequently uses ancho chile pepper for its chorizo seasoning, while Spanish cuisine uses paprika as its chorizo seasoning. It is the paprika seasoning that not only gives Spanish chorizo a rich and flavorful smoky or sweet red chili pepper flavor, but it also gives chorizo its rich deep red color.

Below are six steps to make penne pasta with chorizo and tomato sauce.

Recipe: Penne pasta with chorizo and tomato sauce

TOTAL TIME: 1 HR - SERVINGS: 3 - DIFFICULTY: EASY TO MEDIUM

Ingredients:

½ box of penne pasta (Reserve 1 tablespoon of pasta water)

2 (7 ounce) packages of chorizo (Casings removed; Cut chorizo links into ½” slices)

2 tablespoons olive oil

¼ teaspoon salt

¼ teaspoon paprika (Use sweet paprika for a more sweet and mild paprika flavor)

⅛ teaspoon ground black pepper

2 garlic cloves, minced

2 cups crushed tomatoes

¼ cup tomato sauce

1 teaspoon tomato paste

4 tablespoons white granulated sugar

Parmesan cheese, shaved manchego cheese, or any cheese for garnish (Optional)

Chorizo is a very traditional ingredient in Spain

Preparation: