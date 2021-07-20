What’s so special about the world’s most expensive burger?

Forget about champagne and caviar, because the most expensive hamburger has finally arrived!

Loading the player...

Get ready to take that special someone on a romantic date and make it a night to remember, with the carefully crafted, ultra-luxurious burger ‘The Golden Boy,’ created by Dutch restaurateur Robert Jan de Veen.

The $5,964 unique burger is prepared with the best premium ingredients, including A5 wagyu beef, king crab, beluga caviar, vintage iberico jamón, smoked duck egg mayo, white truffle, kopi luwak coffee bbq sauce, pickled tiger tomato in Japanese matcha tea, and Dom Perignon infused gold-coated buns.

©Robbert Jan de Veen





The world’s most expensive burger is presented on a platter of whiskey-infused smoke, only to make it more Insta-worthy, giving you a complete and unique experience.

So if you wanna get a taste of opulence, you might want to get your suitcase ready, because the coveted dish is only served at De Daltons Diner in the Netherlands, and guests must book two weeks in advance and submit a deposit of $890.

©De Daltons





The creator of the burger explained that “the ingredients complement each other very well and the flavors are intense.” And just this week, the burger has officially entered to compete in the Guinness World Records.

Related Video: Wasabi Is Linked With a ‘Really Substantial’ Memory Boost Loading the player...