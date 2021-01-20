Keto swaps: Best low carb alternatives for high carb foods

Substituting foods in the ketogenic diet shouldn’t be a challenge. Many products in the market are currently keto-friendly, and believe it or not, some of them you already have in your pantry or refrigerator. The formula is as simple as swapping high-carb foods for low-carb ingredients.

Although giving up the foods you love, the best part of the keto diet is that there is an alternative for everything, and immediately you’ll realize that you will never miss bread, pasta, rice, or sugar ever again.

Find below a list of the best low carb alternatives for high carb foods.

Alternatives to Sugar and Syrups

Stevia Erythritol Monk fruit Xylitol Yacon syrup

Alternatives to Pasta

Zucchini noodles Palmini Cabbage Fennel Shirataki noodles Eggplant Kelp noodles

To know precisely how many net carbs (carbs that are absorbed by the body) the product has, simply subtract the dietary fiber from the total number of carbohydrates.

Alternatives to Rice

Cauliflower Rice Shirataki Rice



Alternatives to Potatoes

Rutabaga Turnips Radishes Cauliflower Kabocha squash Butternut squash Coquina squash Acorn squash



Alternatives to Cereals

Nuts Seeds Coconut

Alternatives to Wheat Flour

Coconut Flour Almond Flour Seed Flour



Alternatives to Breading

Flax Meal Almond Flour Pork Rinds Parmesan



Alternatives to Bread & Tortilla Wraps

Nori Sheets Lettuce Chard Collards Carb Balance Tortillas

Alternatives to Milk

Unsweetened almond milk Cashew milk Coconut milk