Keto swaps: Best low carb alternatives for high carb foods

Substituting foods in the ketogenic diet shouldn’t be a challenge. Many products in the market are currently keto-friendly, and believe it or not, some of them you already have in your pantry or refrigerator. The formula is as simple as swapping high-carb foods for low-carb ingredients.
Although giving up the foods you love, the best part of the keto diet is that there is an alternative for everything, and immediately you’ll realize that you will never miss bread, pasta, rice, or sugar ever again.
Find below a list of the best low carb alternatives for high carb foods.
Alternatives to Sugar and Syrups
- Stevia
- Erythritol
- Monk fruit
- Xylitol
- Yacon syrup
Alternatives to Pasta
- Zucchini noodles
- Palmini
- Cabbage
- Fennel
- Shirataki noodles
- Eggplant
- Kelp noodles
Alternatives to Rice
- Cauliflower Rice
- Shirataki Rice
Alternatives to Potatoes
- Rutabaga
- Turnips
- Radishes
- Cauliflower
- Kabocha squash
- Butternut squash
- Coquina squash
- Acorn squash
Alternatives to Cereals
- Nuts
- Seeds
- Coconut
Alternatives to Wheat Flour
- Coconut Flour
- Almond Flour
- Seed Flour
Alternatives to Breading
- Flax Meal
- Almond Flour
- Pork Rinds
- Parmesan
Alternatives to Bread & Tortilla Wraps
- Nori Sheets
- Lettuce
- Chard
- Collards
- Carb Balance Tortillas
Alternatives to Milk
- Unsweetened almond milk
- Cashew milk
- Coconut milk
