Keto swaps: Best low carb alternatives for high carb foods©Tim Toomey on Unsplash
Simple formula

Believe it or not, some of these products you already have in your pantry or refrigerator.

By Shirley Gomez

Substituting foods in the ketogenic diet shouldn’t be a challenge. Many products in the market are currently keto-friendly, and believe it or not, some of them you already have in your pantry or refrigerator. The formula is as simple as swapping high-carb foods for low-carb ingredients.

Although giving up the foods you love, the best part of the keto diet is that there is an alternative for everything, and immediately you’ll realize that you will never miss bread, pasta, rice, or sugar ever again.

Find below a list of the best low carb alternatives for high carb foods.

Alternatives to Sugar and Syrups

  1. Stevia
  2. Erythritol
  3. Monk fruit
  4. Xylitol
  5. Yacon syrup

Alternatives to Pasta

  1. Zucchini noodles
  2. Palmini
  3. Cabbage
  4. Fennel
  5. Shirataki noodles
  6. Eggplant
  7. Kelp noodles
How to read a nutrition label when you are following a keto diet.©Hola
To know precisely how many net carbs (carbs that are absorbed by the body) the product has, simply subtract the dietary fiber from the total number of carbohydrates.

Alternatives to Rice

  1. Cauliflower Rice
  2. Shirataki Rice

Alternatives to Potatoes

  1. Rutabaga
  2. Turnips
  3. Radishes
  4. Cauliflower
  5. Kabocha squash
  6. Butternut squash
  7. Coquina squash
  8. Acorn squash

Alternatives to Cereals

  1. Nuts
  2. Seeds
  3. Coconut

Alternatives to Wheat Flour

  1. Coconut Flour
  2. Almond Flour
  3. Seed Flour

Alternatives to Breading

  1. Flax Meal
  2. Almond Flour
  3. Pork Rinds
  4. Parmesan

Alternatives to Bread & Tortilla Wraps

  1.  Nori Sheets
  2. Lettuce
  3. Chard
  4. Collards
  5. Carb Balance Tortillas 

Alternatives to Milk

  1. Unsweetened almond milk
  2. Cashew milk
  3. Coconut milk
