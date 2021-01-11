The time has come. This famous ice cream brand launches doggie desserts! Yes! Ben & Jerry‘s doggie desserts are the perfect frozen dog treat for your beloved canine! We are pretty sure that dogs couldn’t be any happier.

The launch includes two flavors of Doggie Desserts: Pontch‘s Mix is a combination of peanut butter and pretzel swirls, while Rosie’s Mix adds real pumpkin and mini-cookies to a sunflower butter base.

“We know our fans love their dogs and treat them like family,” Lindsay Bumps, a Global Marketing Specialist at Ben & Jerry‘s, said. ”We created this product line so pups can enjoy something even better than belly rubs. Doggie Desserts are the sweetest treat they’ll ever put their paws on.”

Something interesting is the names chosen for the ice crean. First, Pontch and Rosie are real dogs. They are part of the Ben & Jerry‘s extended family. Pontch is a French bulldog, and Rosie is a “rescue mutt of mixed heritage.” Rumor has it that both doggies hang at the company’s Burlington, Vermont headquarters.

Doggie Desserts, sold in 4-ounce cups, go on sale in U.S. groceries and pet stores later this month. The treats — $2.99 per cup or $4.99 for four — will be placed near the popsicles in grocery store frozen food aisles, a few doors down from Ben & Jerry’s ice cream.

Bumps also mentioned that “The company had been eyeing the exponential growth in pet spending and started developing its dog treats early last year. They consulted with a veterinary nutritionist, regulatory consultants and others to make sure the treats are safe and easy to digest.” She continued, “This is an opportunity for people to treat their dogs as they’re treating themselves when they grab a pint off the shelf.”

