This morning drink will give you an instant boost of energy and reduce your anxiety

Energy-boosting green drinks have become one of the most popular current food and drink trends. Yet for some people, the idea of starting the day off without coffee and replacing it with a cold beverage is simply inconceivable. So, we have the perfect hot drink that will give you the energy and antioxidants you need in your diet and can also be enjoyed as part of your morning routine: coffee with matcha.

There are millions of coffee lovers all over the world and their ranks are only growing in number, especially since a number of prestigious studies have confirmed the health benefits of coffee. That is, of course, as long as it’s consumed in moderation—a maximum of three cups per day, with no sugar, milk or other additives.

Millions of people have coffee at home or from a coffee shop as part of their morning routine

Thanks to recipes that are growing in popularity abroad, we can make a delicious cup of coffee even better or at least enhance its virtues. You can make your morning cup of joe better than ever by mixing it with matcha tea. The combination is known as a yin-yang.

This powdered form of green tea has been produced in Asia for thousands of years and is associated with a variety of beneficial properties. Matcha is currently the subject of scientific research to determine the extent of its ability to reduce the production of stress hormones, improve cardiovascular health and provide important antioxidants. As if that weren’t enough, it also can help burn fat during physical activity.

Additives like sugar can reduce or even outweigh the health benefits of coffee

Some of this drink’s most encouraging health benefits include reducing the risk of developing type 2 diabetes, preventing certain types of cancer, protecting against Alzheimer’s and working as a natural antidepressant. It can also help relieve constipation, has diuretic properties and can provide a big boost of energy, which is perfect for people who exercise and work out.

It has a neutral effect on weight, since one cup of coffee has very few calories, but may help to slightly reduce appetite.

Matcha tea has become very popular recently due to its health benefits.

The recipe is simple: prepare black coffee as you normally would, and once it’s hot, immediately add a matcha tea bag and let it steep for 2 to 3 minutes. Don’t leave it any longer, because the drink may develop a bitter, astringent flavor. If you’re using the powder form, prepare it with less water than you normally would and then mix it into the coffee. Remember, don’t add sugar or other sweeteners as they can reduce the overall health benefits of these drinks. Although not all additives are suitable, there are three things you could consider adding individually to make this drink one of your favorites both for its health benefits and its taste: cinnamon, turmeric or a twist of lemon.

Any of those three ingredients will enhance the drink’s flavor, and the antioxidant properties of this matcha and coffee blend will make it the best way for you to start your day.