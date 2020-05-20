Eva Longoria’s son Santi gets to work in the kitchen and proves he is a chef in the making

Loading the player...
It’s clear that talent and skill run within the Longoria-Baston household — especially when it comes to culinary pursuits. It is known to many that mom Eva Longoria loves to include her son Santiago Baston in all of her projects: from directing some of her projects to making some delicious pasta. In their latest cooking adventure the celeb kiddo took the lead while helping his mom make some delicious breakfast. Baby Santi pulls off cracking eggs (they were making scrambled eggs) flawlessly and makes us wish that we possessed that amount of skill that early on.
