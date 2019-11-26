Eva Longoria shares a delicious new picture of son Baby Santi

There is nothing better than a nice hot brew in the afternoon to give you that extra push you need to get through the day — something that powerhouse Latina Eva Longoria understands fully. A cafecito at the right time just knows how to hit the spot when we've reached the slow part of the day.

On Monday, November 26, the Grand Hotel executive producer took to her personal social media page to share, with her 7.4 million followers, her afternoon pick-me-up with an extra special twist. Her afternoon cafecito not only rocked some serious coffee art, but rocked a full-on headshot of her son Santiago Bastón!

Baby Santi is Eva's only child with husband Jose

The Dora and the Lost City of Gold actress shared this delicious art and captioned it "Afternoon pick me up! [laughing face emoji] #BabyBaston," as she was getting ready to drink her hot brew with her tiny little toast.

Not known to skip a beat, her famous friends flooded the comments sharing emojis, well wishes and cheeky responses.

Fellow actress Diana Riva shared "OMG!!!!!!!!!!!!! [heart eyes emoji]," while designer bff Victoria Beckham commented "Sweet x kisses x [heart emojis]."

