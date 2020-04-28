Eva Longoria shares recipe and shows us how to make pasta from scratch - and Santi helps!

Eva Longorialoves pasta and especially loves to make it from the comfort of her home. The actress, producer and director took to social media to share her favorite pasta recipe she likes to make from scratch. Her go-to recipe requires only three main ingredients: flour, eggs and salt (with a little bit of water). Although making pasta takes a bit of time, nothing can replace the freshness and utter goodness that comes with making pasta from scratch. We’ve added her full recipe below!

Eva Longoria’s Homemade Pasta Recipe

Ingredients:

2 cups of Paolo Mariani Farina de Grano Ternero Tipo 00 (Eva’s favorite flour found on Amazon)

2 eggs

½ teaspoon of Salt

1 Tablespoon of Warm Water

Preparations:

Add Tipo 00 flour to a bowl, sift a little and then create a hole in the center. Add the 2 eggs inside of hole, beat eggs in the center and slowly incorporate flour (flour will begin to fall into eggs gradually). Wait until egg/flour mixture has become sticky and begin to continue mixing with hands. Once flour has turned into dough, add warm water to help finish incorporating remaining flour in the bowl. Take dough and allow to sit for several hours. Eva revealed that she likes to make the dough at lunch so she can use it for dinner. When dough has finished setting, add flour to countertop and begin cutting dough into smaller rounds (Eva cut her dough into 1/16’s in the way you’d cut into a pie). Roll pieces into smaller dough rounds. Take one dough round and add through pasta attachment on mixer (or roll it out) until it reaches desired thickness. Eva shared her process for making the particular noodle she wanted in the video. Set flattened pasta to “dry” — this allows it to set a bit before you cut it. Continue step 6 with each dough ball, adding flour as needed. Cut pasta in desired style and length. Place large pot with salt water to boil and add pasta. Be mindful that fresh pasta cooks quickly. Remove pasta from water, do not rinse. Save pasta water as it helps to thicken pasta sauces. Make sauce for pasta and add pasta water in increments until sauce reaches desired thickness. In serving bowl/plate, add pasta and ladle on pasta sauce. Serve and enjoy!