Eva Mendes is trying to make ‘practice cake eating’ a thing ahead of her birthday and we’re here for it

Eva Mendes can literally do no wrong. From rocking killer fashion to just being one of the most relatable people on the planet, the actress and clothing designer is unequivocally herself. Eva is notoriously private about her life so whenever we catch of glimpse of something that gives us more insight on the inner works of her life — we love it! The Bad Lieutenant: Port of Call New Orleans actress took to social media to share with her 2.1 millions fans how she ‘practices’ eating cake in preparation for her upcoming birthday on Thursday, March 5.

In the video that she posted to her personal social media page, Eva can be seen as stylish as every partaking in her PCE method: practice eating cake. The NY&Co. fashion designer and mamá-of-two revealed that she takes part in the activity every day and wondered if other did as well. She captioned the video, “Doing my PCE (practice cake eating) before my birthday on Thursday. Oh what, you guys don’t eat cake everyday before your birthday?! Wait, really? You don’t? PCE is just something I made up? Dang. Thought it was a thing. Oh well, Let’s end this post on a positive note, Florence dress still available @nyandcompany.”

Eva launched her first collection with NY&Co. in 2013

Fans flocked to the comment section of the video (which garnered over 286,000 views) to agree with Eva on how PCE should be a thing. One fan wrote, “I am 100% on board with PCE! And not just before birthdays either.”

