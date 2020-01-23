Gift the food lover in your life this chicken nugget bouquet on Valentine's Day

Everyone loves getting a bouquet for Valentine’s Day. It’s a small reminder of how much we are loved and that we mean something truly special in the life of the gifter. Red rose bouquets are always a fan favorite, but happens when your significant other happens to be a major foodie? Well, that’s when you get them a chicken nugget bouquet! No one can deny the elegance of a two dozen red roses (thinking about it makes us swoon), but gifting your beloved foodie with a snack or chicken nugget bouquet for Valentine’s Day is simply the gift that keeps on giving. This special bouquet first made an appearance in the later half of the 2010s and have a popular trend ever since.

©@wonderbloom.official



Chicken nugget bouquets are great as a stand alone bouquet or mixed with red roses and dipping sauces

This foodie Valentine’s Day trend is something loved by the world over — from the United States all the way to Asia. Girlfriends and boyfriends everywhere have been patting themselves on the back for gifting such a creatively delicious gift to their loved ones. One social media user revealed that she was a “pretty good girlfriend” after having gifted her boyfriend this appetizing treat for Valentine’s Day.

©@koffeeling.fefeeling



Chicken nugget bouquets are the perfect gift for the foodie in your life

Another social media user dubbed herself the “best wife ever” after dressing up her very own chicken nugget bouquet and gifting it to her loving husband. Whether you dress up your bouquet or keep it simple, there is no wrong way of gifting your loved one this special treat.

