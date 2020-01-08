Carolina Herrera’s favorite thing to eat is as polished as she is - see what it is!

There is nothing more iconic than something (anything really) from Carolina Herrera’s collection. Whether it be on of her newer pieces, or something that was designed under her direction (Carolina has since stepped down as the lead designer of the company she built), there is something that is incredibly enduring about how polished all her pieces are. So it is no surprise to find out that her favorite thing to eat, presumably in the mornings, is just as iconic and put together as she is. It is reported that her favorite food to eat is scrambled eggs with white truffles.

In honor of her birthday, we’ve shared below a delicious take on her favorite recipe that will have you eating like the famed designer every day of the week.

Officially began designing clothes in 1980

Truffle Scrambled Eggs recipe by Maja and Jernej of Jernej Kitchen

Ingredients

2 tbsp butter

15 g white or black truffle (1 small truffle)

4 eggs

2 tbsp milk

Preparations

1 - Take white truffles and thinly slice them with a truffle slicer (yes, this is an actually thing). Then gently chop the slices. In a medium saucepan, add butter and truffles, allow for butter to melt and soak in the truffle flavor.

2 - In a small bowl, whisk together your eggs and milk.

3 - While cooking on low heat, add egg and milk mixture to butter and truffle mixture. Stir until thick, then while still stirring, remove eggs from heat and continue to stir for about 15 seconds. Return to heat and continue stirring for about another 30 seconds. Repeat until you get thick and creamy eggs.

4 - Add salt and pepper to taste.