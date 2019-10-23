JLo and A-Rod helped out a group of kids in a very special way

There is no better feeling than the one of giving back when someone is in need, something that powerhouse Latinx couple Jennifer Lopez andAlex Rodriguez know very well. On October 23, the Jenny from the Block singer took to social media to share a very good deed she and her former Major League Baseball player fiancé did. The Nuyorican singer and her Dominican beau caught wind of something that the children of Jacksboro Elementary school in Tennessee were experiencing and how their amazing teachers were helping them.



JLo shared on her personal social media page “When we heard about the students and amazing teachers at Jacksboro Elementary in Tennessee, we knew we had to help. We heard teachers were helping students bring home food when they didn't have enough.” The Anillo singer stated that the story had not only brought her to tears, but Alex as well. So they decided to donate a year’s worth of food from Tiller & Hatch (a company that they have part ownership of) to the school’s pantry.



©@arod



Both Jen and A-Rod have two children respectively that they coparent with their former spouses

She continued, “We are happy to be in business with partners who also believe no child should EVER have to go to sleep hungry. Everyone should have access to delicious, nutritious food. This was my favorite moment of the month and it’s one of the best things we’ve been able to do.”

