The white t-shirt is back in style this fall — Here's how to style it

A basic white t-shirt is a fashion staple for a reason. Similar to jeans or button-up shirts, the white tee is malleable and allows you to flex your fashion muscles in any way you want. It's also a piece that can be worn during any season, no matter your style.

© Jeremy Moeller The white tee can be worn with almost any outfit

As is the case with many of the basic items in your closet, it helps to know what you want to achieve and which style you're aiming for when you style it, which is why we've compiled this helpful little guide. Here are some guidelines when styling your white t-shirt:

Pair it with a sweater or a cardigan

It may seem basic to pair a white tee with a sweater or a cardigan, but it's a classic for a reason. It really works!

A reliably fashion-forward style is to pair the t-shirt under a sweater, with only the collar poking out, keeping you warm while also adding a rich layer to the look.

Another fun look to try out is to pair your white tee with a basic cardigan, buttoning the top of it and adding some lines to your look.

© Jeremy Moeller The top button is adding a cool pop to the outfit

Pay attention to the shape of the tee

While there are a lot of versions of the white tee, the ones that are in vogue right now are those with a rounded collar, featuring no details or prints. These result in a clean and almost masculine look that's reminiscent of Y2K fashion without being too loud about it.

More ideas to style your white tee

© Christian Vierig Common pairings include sweaters, cardigans, and long coats

Take advantage of the fall weather to play around with your white t-shirts. Try out short sleeves or long ones and style them with jeans and boots, a bomber jacket, or a suit jacket with padded shoulders.

You can also try them with baggy jeans or pants, and shoes like sandals and ballet flats. The world is your oyster.