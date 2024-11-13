Pedro Pascal and his sister Lux wear coordinated looks at the 'Gladiator II' red carpet

Pedro Pascal was joined by his sister, Lux Pascal, at the world premiere of the highly anticipated movie 'Gladiator II.' Directed by Ridley Scott and starring Paul Mescal, Pedro Pascal, Joseph Quinn, Fred Hechinger, Lior Raz, Derek Jacobi, Connie Nielsen, and Denzel Washington, the actors walked the red carpet at the Leicester Square Odeon in London.

It was a family affair for Pedro, who was all smiles walking the red carpet with his sister Lux. The pair wore all-black looks, with the actor looking elegant in a black shirt paired with black trousers and matching boots. Meanwhile, Lux looked stunning in a black velvet dress featuring a high neck and a side cut-out.

© Shane Anthony Sinclair Pedro Pascal and Lux Pascal attend "Gladiator II" The Royal Film Performance and Global Premiere

Pedro and Lux posed for photos on the red carpet and had a sweet moment while the actor talked to reporters. The event was also attended by royalty, with King Charles III making a special appearance at the premiere, and taking a moment to meet the cast of the movie.

© Samir Hussein Pedro Pascal and Lux Pascal attend "Gladiator II" The Royal Film Performance and Global Premiere

Pedro stars opposite Paul Mescal in the movie, and the two stars became very close while filming. When it came to physical preparation for the role, Pedro also revealed that he wanted to be in good shape, despite not being instructed to do intense training.

© Gareth Cattermole Denzel Washington, Joseph Quinn, Connie Nielsen, Ridley Scott, Paul Mescal, Fred Hechinger and Pedro Pascal attend "Gladiator II" The Royal Film Performance and Global Premiere

“I was in no single directive from the movie to get in any kind of shape, but I did. Mainly so that I wouldn’t get hurt, and it didn’t work. I got hurt anyway,” he said to ET. “I got stronger than I’ve ever been just so that I can play the character, really.”

© Shane Anthony Sinclair Pedro Pascal attends "Gladiator II" The Royal Film Performance and Global Premiere

“I’m definitely getting to the point where I can’t just wake up and do stuff like that, so I got ready for that,” Pedro added. “I used to be able to wake up and do that stuff, but things have changed and so I knew I wanted to be able to do those things. I trained, and rehearsed obviously, a lot, to be able to do it."