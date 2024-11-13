Demi Lovato wears black corset and sheer tights in latest outing with her fiancé Jutes

Demi Lovato wore an edgy ensemble in her latest outing with her fiancé Jordan Lutes. The fan-favorite singer, who recently opened up about her experience as a child star in her Hulu documentary, is welcoming November by sharing an update on her personal life, revealing that she is still going strong in her romantic relationship.

The musician shared multiple photos about her life recently, including some of her looks. Demi joined the latest trends by wearing a chic corset in black paired with lace fishnet tights. She also wore black pointed-toe heels and minimal jewelry.

© DemiLovato/Instagram

Demi wore small hoop earrings and styled her hair in a sleek bun. She also rocked an edgy makeup look, including a dark lip and eyeshadow. The singer showed off her tattoo collection and posed next to her fiancé, who wore wide-leg trousers paired with a black t-shirt, a gray jacket, and black loafers.

© DemiLovato/Instagram

"Well hello November," Demi wrote, sharing a photo of their romantic date that same evening. The pair can be seen sharing a kiss at a restaurant while posing for a selfie. She also shared another of her fall looks, wearing black combat boots, black tights, and an oversized Balenciaga t-shirt, paired with dark sunglasses and statement jewelry.

© Sara Jaye Demi Lovato poses for a portrait at the 2024 Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony

Demi continues to wear some stunning edgy looks after changing up her style for her latest music era. Back in October, she attended the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame's celebration at the Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio, wearing a black leather trenchcoat, paired with black tights and small hoop earrings.

© Gilbert Carrasquillo Demi Lovato is seen arriving at Glamour Women of the Year

The singer is staying true to her style, wearing a black corseted gown at the 2024 Glamour Women of the Year Awards. Demi chose the perfect Vivienne Westwood gown for the evening, featuring a glittery neckline and cowl skirt.