Katie Holmes shows why she's the queen of fall fashion with amazing oversized coat

It's fall and Katie Holmes is out and about in New York, meaning that she'll always have a look that we can hold on to for inspiration. Photos captured earlier this week showed Holmes embracing the colors and the vibes of the cozy season, where she opted for comfort in sweatpants, sneakers, and an amazing coat.

© GrosbyGroup Katie Holmes in New York

Holmes was photographed while talking on her phone and walking through the streets of New York. She wore a brown and green coat with oversized patches. While the coat was eye-catching, she brought the whole look down with some cozy items, including some grey joggers, sneakers, and a Khaite large brown tote bag.

She rounded out the look with some brown-colored sunglasses and her hair styled loose.

© GrosbyGroup A closer look at Holmes' outfit

Katie has already impressed with various fall looks

Katie Holmes is one of our most reliable sources of fashion inspiration, known for her comfortable looks and her appreciation for baggy jeans and a cozy sweater. Still, she knows how to dress elegantly, always leaving an impression on the red carpet.

Last month, she flexed her fashion muscles at the CFDA Awards, opting for a look that was different from what other people wore to the elegant gala. Instead of wearing dark colors or a bombastic gown, elements that are common in these types of settings, Holmes opted for a vibrant pink and red Carolina Herrera dress that was simple and elegant.

The gown is part of Carolina Herrera's ready-to-wear Spring/Summer 2024 collection and is made up of gorgeous and clean details. The dress is long-sleeved and has two tones; pink at the top and red at the bottom. It also featured some cutouts on the side that showed off Holmes' figure. The back of the dress was open and had a black bow on the top, bringing it all together.

Whether Holmes is out on the red carpet or walking down the street, one thing's clear; she's someone who can communicate her sense of fashion clearly, inspiring us to do the same.