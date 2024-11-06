Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Victoria Beckham and her daughter Harper make fashion statement in matching silk outfits
The women attended Harper’s Bazaar Women of the Year Awards 2024 

Maria Loreto
Senior Writer
NOVEMBER 6, 2024 6:54 PM EST

Victoria Beckham and her daughter Harper Seven made quite an entrance at this year's Harper’s Bazaar Women of the Year Awards. The pair had an adorable and stylish twinning moment on the red carpet, with both of them opting for different looks that shared a common thread. 

Victoria and Harper wore matching silk outfits, with Victoria opting for a suit and Harper opting for a dress. Victoria's outfit was cream-colored and made for a shiny and stylish red carpet look. 

She paired the suit with white heels and minimal accessories, allowing the suit to stand on its own. She rounded it all out with a tight bun. 

Harper's dress was white and was tight on the upper half of the body and flowing on the lower half. It also had an elegant dip in the chest. 

She rounded out the look with white heels, a simple yet elegant silver necklace, and her hair straightened. 

Victoria Beckham's award recognition

The two attended the event to celebrate Victoria's career, which was awarded with the magazine's Entrepreneur of the Year award. She shared a message on Instagram, thanking the publication for its support. 

“Such an honour to receive Harper’s Bazaar’s Entrepreneur of the Year award last night,” she wrote in the post's caption. She also revealed that her daughter was the one who introduced the award to her, a moment that was likely very emotional for her. 

“Thank you so much #HarperSeven for presenting me with this award… I love you so much!!" she continued.

"Thank you for your beautiful words and for being with me on such a special night! Entrepreneurship is about striking out on an original path, and I’m proud of my team and the house we’ve built over the past decade. Here’s to dreaming big then dreaming bigger. This is just the beginning!!”

