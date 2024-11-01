Harper Beckham is entering the world of fashion: David and Victoria Beckham support their daughter's career

Harper Beckham is preparing to step into the world of fashion. The 13-year-old daughter of David and Victoria Beckham, who has stepped out in fun and stylish looks recently, has the support of her parents when it comes to the next move in her career.

A new report indicates that Harper wants to follow in her mom's footsteps, and has an affinity for fashion. According to The Sun, the soccer star and the fashion designer want to see their daughter succeed and are working hard to make it happen.

The publication reported that Victoria already incorporated a business named H7B Limited, which matches the teenager's full name, Harper Seven Beckham. And while details about the brand have yet to be revealed, Victoria's involvement is imminent in the creation of the project.

© Ricky Vigil M / Justin E Palmer Harper Beckham is seen leaving Victoria Beckham's 50th Birthday Party

"So far, Harper has been kept quite private. But there is huge demand from brands who see her as someone lots of other teens would look up to," a close source revealed to the publication. "Posh and Becks can see her potential and she wants to try some things out in the public eye. The wheels are in motion to slowly book some jobs for her."

© GettyImages

However, the source revealed that the celebrity family has no rush to start the brand, and want Harper to do it on her own time, as they think it is a great idea and an area where she can succeed. "Right now, this is purely an administrative thing. David and Victoria have no immediate plans for anything commercial."

"It’s simply an exciting and fun option for Harper further down the line," the insider detailed. Harper previously revealed her dream to create a brand, as Victoria shared a sweet message her daughter wrote. "To create an amazing brand when I am older xx," she shared.

© Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin Romeo Beckham, Harper Beckham and David Beckham

"Harper Seven following in mummy's footsteps and putting her hopes and dreams out there," Victoria wrote on Instagram Stories. The pair are known to have a close relationship, and the former Spice Girl has shared her excitement to have her daughter by her side.