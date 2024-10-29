[WATCH] CFDA Awards 2024: Paris Hilton, J Balvin, Winnie Harlow, Cynthia Erivo, and more celebrate fashion in NYC

The CFDA Awards is one of the most important and exciting nights for fashion in New York City. Taking place at the iconic American Museum of Natural History, our favorite celebrities and A-list stars walked the red carpet and showed off their stunning looks, including Katie Holmes, Paris Hilton, and Tyla, among many more.

When it comes to representing Latinos in the fashion industry, Willy Chavarria talked to HOLA! about feeling honored to be at the latest edition of the awards, being recognized for his latent. Watch the full interviews!

© Kristina Bumphrey Paris Hilton, Nicole Richie at the 2024 CFDA Fashion Awards

"It feels like it's not just me, it's a lot of Latinos like me and like you and like so many more that are in this country and it's really special because I know that my position in this industry is not just me alone, it's so many other people," the Mexican-American designer said.

© Lexie Moreland J Balvin, Willy Chavarria at the 2024 CFDA Fashion Awards

HOLA! also had the opportunity to talk with Daniel Roseberry, Fernando Garcia, and Law Roach, who talked about his ongoing collaborations with Zendaya. "That's my sister, we've been together for 13 years. So as you know, we know each other, we know what we like, what excites us, what doesn't excite us. So it's just kind of like, it's natural at this point," the celebrity stylist said.