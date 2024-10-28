Angelina Jolie looks unrecognizable in latest hairstyle transformation: See her red carpet look

Angelina Jolie is having a lot of fun with her looks while promoting her highly anticipated movie 'Maria.' The Hollywood star stepped out in a glamorous ensemble at the 2024 AFI Film Festival in Los Angeles, where she was photographed sporting a voluminous hairstyle.

The acclaimed actress changed her signature straight hair for a curly hairstyle, looking radiant while rocking a bold makeup look, including a red lip. Angelina wore minimal gold jewelry and posed for the cameras on the red carpet.

© Rodin Eckenroth Angelina Jolie attends the 2024 AFI Fest premiere of "Maria" at TCL Chinese Theatre

Angelina channeled Old Hollywood glamour in a silk champagne-colored dress featuring a high neckline. She paired the gown with gray pointed-toe pumps and a black shawl. Her stunning makeup look has been a favorite for the actress, as she also rocked a red lip at a special screening of the movie at Alice Tully Hall in New York City.

© Axelle/Bauer-Griffin Angelina Jolie attends the 2024 AFI Fest - "Maria" Premiere at TCL Chinese Theatre

During her red carpet appearance in NYC, where she was accompanied by her children, Pax, Zahara, and Maddox, Angelina exuded sophistication in a white Madame Grés gown sourced from Mon Vintage, paired with diamond jewelry.

© Dimitrios Kambouris Angelina Jolie attends the "Maria" screening during the 62nd New York Film Festival at Alice Tully Hall, Lincoln Center

“Angelina is truly the ultimate Mon Vintage muse,” the shop's founder, Marie Blanchet, told Vogue at the time. “She’s a true Hollywood star in the 1940s and ’50s sense – she picked the gown from our Paris showroom herself, making it all feel very personal.”

The actress has looked effortlessly glamorous since the premiere of the movie at the 81st Venice International Film Festival, where she posed for the cameras in a chiffon-draped asymmetric gown by designer Tamara Ralph, paired with a faux fur stole and a red lip.

© Andreas Rentz Angelina Jolie attends a red carpet for "Maria" during the 81st Venice International Film Festival

Angelina's experience on the set of 'Maria':

The actress admitted that she trained for "almost seven months" in preparation for the role. "Everybody here knows, I was terribly nervous," she said during a press conference at the Venice Film Festival.

“I spent almost seven months training because when you work with Pablo you can’t do anything by half. He demands, in the most wonderful way, that you really do the work and you really learn and train," she explained.

“My first time singing I remember being so nervous. My sons were there and they helped lock the door so that nobody else was coming in, and I was shaky,” she said. “Pablo, in his decency, started me in a small room and ended me in La Scala. So he gave me time to grow.”