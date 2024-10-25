Angelina Jolie showcases her singing in new 'Maria' trailer

Angelina Jolie is returning to dramatic acting in a big fashion. The Hollywood icon is starring in "Maria," a film directed by Pablo Larrain where she plays the opera icon Maria Callas. It's a taxing role, one that has produced some Oscar buzz, with the trailer showcasing Jolie's transformation, the accent she took on, and some of her singing.

© Courtesy of Pablo Larrain Angelina Jolie in "Maria"

The trailer was shared earlier this week and provides some context for the film, which appears to take place in the final days of Maria's life. As she speaks to a journalist, Maria discusses her life and her career on the stage.

The film marks Jolie's comeback to Hollywood, marking an exciting moment for millions of her fans.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Jolie discussed her connection to Callas, including their difficulty in leading public lives. “I’m sure there’s a lot that will be read into it of our overlaps as women, but the one that’s maybe not the most obvious is I’m not sure how comfortable we both are with being public," she said.

© Courtesy of Pablo Larrain Angelina Jolie in "Maria"

"And there was a pressure behind the working that wasn’t just the joy of the work."

“And yet I do love to create, she does love to sing, but sometimes there are all these other things that take that joy away and change the experience of that," she continued. "It was quite hard, what she went through. People were quite aggressive when she wasn’t able to be what they wanted her to be. They were very unkind, and she carried a lot of trauma and she worked very, very hard. I just began to really care about her and wanted that aspect of the story to be told.”

You can watch the full trailer below.

More details of 'Maria'

"Maria" is the third installment in Larrain's "Great Woman" trilogy, which are based on the lives of notorious and public women. The first installment was "Jackie," based on the life of Jackie Kennedy and starring Natalie Portman. The second film was "Spencer," starring Kristen Stewart as Princess Diana.

"Maria" will play in select theaters starting November 27. After a short window in theaters, the film will drop on Netflix on December 11th.