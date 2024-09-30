Salma Hayek evokes old Hollywood with lilac lace and pearls

Salma Hayek is opting to evoke old Hollywood in her latest look. She was a guest at Valentino's show, hosted in Paris Fashion Week, wearing a stylish yet classical look made out of lilac lace, some big and dark sunglasses, and plenty of pearls.

© Daniele Venturelli Salma Hayek and Francois-Henri Pinault

Hayek attended the show with her husband, Francois Henri Pinault, and was one of the many A-listers in attendance. Her look was bold and dramatic, made up of a lilac blouse and a matching midi-skirt that had some lace details. She paired the look with a lilac satin turban, some dark sunglasses, and plenty of pearl necklaces. Adding even more flare to the look, she added a pin in the shape of a flower, which she attached to her chest, and rounded out the look with white details, including a clutch purse and some heels.

Pinault opted for a low-key and elegant look made up of a black shirt with a matching jacket and trousers.

Valentino's fashion show was one of the biggest events in Fashion Week, hosting some of the world's leading celebrities, including Harry Styles, Kim Kardashian, Matthew McConaughey, and Priyanka Chopra.

It marked the debut of Alessandro Michele, the new creative director at Valentino.

© Victor Boyko Salma Hayek at the Valentino fashion show

Michele's message following his new job at Valentino

Alessandro Michele is a talented and beloved Italian designer, who's previously worked in fashion houses like Gucci, Fendi, and more. He was announced as the successor of Pierpaolo Piccioli, who served as Valentino's creative director for the past 25 years.

“[Valentino] has engraved the word ‘beauty’ in a collective story made of research and extreme grace," wrote Michele in an Instagram post. "My first thought goes to this story: to the richness of its cultural and symbolic heritage, to the sense of wonder that it has been able to constantly generate, to the very precious identity that its founding fathers, Valentino Garavani and Giancarlo Giammetti, gave it with unbridled love. These are references that have always been an indisputable source of inspiration for me and to which I intend to pay tribute by rereading them through my creative vision.”