Gigi Hadid walks the catwalk while wrapped in DHL tape

Gigi Hadid wore one of the most striking looks at the Vetements show. The event was one of the most prestigious fashion shows at Fashion Week Paris, hosting some of the world's leading celebrities who enjoyed some of the brand's new offerings.

© Francois Durand Gigi Hadid at the Vetements fashion show in Paris

Hadid walked the catwalk this past Friday, sporting a striking look made out of yellow DHL wrapping tape. While the dress appear to be made out fully out of the tape, Hadid wore the DHL tape over a mini-dress. She completed the look with matching DHL tape heels, which were simply wrapped with the tape.

The look was met with fun and lots of commentary online, with many followers sharing their thoughts.

"FedEx has 24 hours to respond," wrote a fan.

Hadid was a part of the Swiss fashion house's spring/summer 2025 show. She closed the show alongside Travis Scott, who also opened the show, and Guram Gvasalia, Vetements' creative director.

Some of the celebrities in attendance included Bella Thorne, Ice Spice, Normani, and more.

© Francois Durand Travis Scott, Gigi Hadid and Guram Gvasalia

Gigi reveals her daughter's full birth name

Earlier this month, Hadid celebrated her daughter's birthday, taking the opportunity to share her full name with the world. Hadid's celebration came in the form of an Instagram post, which contained all manner of photos that showed her daughter enjoying her birthday, all the while obscuring her face and retaining her privacy.

Hadid shared multiple photos of her daughter enjoying herself, riding horses, eating some cake, and spending some time in the pool. One of the images showed a scroll in the style of the kids' show "Descendants," revealing that her full name is Khai Malik. It's the first time it's been confirmed that Khai took her father Zayn Malik's surname.

"Our girl is 4 today and we celebrated all week!!!" wrote Hadid in the Instagram post. "She loves animals (fantastical ones too), music, baby yoda, all things nature & bugs, Descendants, anything squishy or miniature, and if possible- will be in the water from dawn til dusk."

"Khai—it is my life's greatest joy and pride to be your mama!!!!"