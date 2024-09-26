The world's most expensive bag was unveiled at Paris Fashion Week: The new 1969 Nano Bag

Maison Rabanne has unveiled the world's most expensive bag during its Spring 2025 show as part of Paris Fashion Week. Priced at $278,353, the new 1969 Nano Bag was created in collaboration with artisan jeweler Arthus Bertrand.

The chainmail purse took 100 hours to craft and was made from interlinked gold discs, and crafted from 18-karat gold, making it a unique creation and a tribute to the 1968 dress worn by Françoise Hardy, which was made from 1,000 gold plaques and inlaid with 300 carats of diamonds, and known as the most expensive dress at the time.

© Maison Rabanne

Rabanne unveiled two other one-of-a-kind accessories as part of their new collection, including the 1969 Glass Bag, made from glass pastilles by Venini, which is an Italian glassworks company founded in 1921, and the 1969 Ceramic Bag, crafted with tiny clay discs by Astier de Villatte.

© REPORTERS ASSOCIES Françoise Hardy wearing the most expensive dress in the world in 1968. The dress featured 1,000 gold plaques, 300 carats of diamonds, and weighed 20 pounds.

Among the celebrities and A-list stars at the show, Camila Cabello was photographed sitting front row wearing a metallic ensemble by the brand, consisting of a matching top and miniskirt, paired with strappy silver sandals.

© WWD

Cardi B was also spotted having fun at the show, wearing a gold look. The rapper dazzled in a golden chainmail dress with a fringe hem, paired with a chunky gold necklace, a statement ring, and matching gold heels.

© WWD

The rapper admitted to channeling Shakira with her latest look, wearing long curly hair. Apart from the two proud Latinas, other famous faces in attendance included Ed Westwick and Jacob Rott, among others. abanne