Dua Lipa's birthday looks included a gold mesh ensemble, a nude dress and an orange bikini

Dua Lipa is living her best life in her latest tropical getaway. The singer is always chasing the summer, and her birthday celebration was not the exception. Dua admitted that "life just keeps getting better" following her incredible success in recent years and took a moment to share how grateful she is now that she is turning 29.

The musician took to social media to pose in a sparkling birthday ensemble, which included a gold mesh top and an orange bikini with gold adornments. "29!!!! And life just keeps getting better," she wrote on Instagram, adding, "Thank you for all the birthday wishes!! I love you guys xxx."

© Instagram/DuaLipa

She can be seen holding pink balloons and wearing a gold chain necklace to complete the look. Dua traveled to an island with her closest friends and family members, sharing some photos of the celebration. This was not her only look, as she also shared another outfit, which consisted of a nude dress featuring a red train.

© Instagram/DuaLipa

Dua paired her second outfit with black heels, gold ankle bracelets, and diamond jewelry. She also shared a clip with her inner circle, where everyone can be seen dancing to Spanish music, and added a photo while dancing with her boyfriend Callum Turner.

© Instagram/DuaLipa

The singer was all smiles holding her birthday cake and having a glass of champagne. "Annual pilgrimage to the island to celebrate my next lap around the sun," she wrote on Instagram.

© Instagram/DuaLipa

Dua is known for having a close relationship with her family, as she is usually traveling with her dad and her sister. She recently documented her time at Sunny Hill Festival with them.

