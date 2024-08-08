Young Miko talks about Bad Bunny comparisons and her favorite artists, including Dua Lipa and Miley Cyrus

Young Miko is opening up about her journey to success. The Puerto Rican singer has had some incredible achievements at a young age, becoming one of the most fan-favorite singers in the Spanish-speaking market, and entering a global audience after her Coachella performance this year.

During her latest interview with El Pais, the singer said that she is taking her time to process "things from months ago." She also talked about her friends in the industry, admitting that there is sisterhood in the music industry, and she has found support in her peers.

"I consider Kany, Villana, who is our baby, Karol, I adore her, Nicki Nicole, Cazzu, who sometimes writes to me: “I hope you’re well; I’m sending you a hug.” Yes, there is [sisterhood]. Maybe you can’t see it, but you can feel it," she said to the publication.

© GettyImages Young Miko lights up 'The Tonight Show' with the debut performance of 'offline' featuring Feid

When it comes to the Bad Bunny comparisons, she explained that she knows who she is and takes it as a compliment. "Obviously, I’m Young Miko, but I take it as a compliment, and I appreciate it. Benito is amazing, very loving, very talented and I love the fact that he’s from Puerto Rico. I felt very comfortable with him, I loved it," the singer added.

Further in the interview, she was asked about her favorite pop stars, admitting that she definitely has some preferences. "I love Dua Lipa, Miley Cyrus, Ariana Grande, Justin Bieber, I saw him in concert. Anderson Paak, Bad Gyal, I know all of their songs," the musician said.

And when talking about Spanish music, she said that her influences come from her family. "Kany, La Quinta Estación, Julieta Venegas, Paulina Rubio, Maná, Jarabe de Palo, Abba too... Some really badass bands. That’s my playlist almost every day," she concluded.

