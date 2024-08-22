Celebs wearing overalls this summer: Jennifer Lopez, Malia Obama, Suri Cruise, and more

Overalls are one of the easiest and most comfortable pieces to wear and style, and some of our favorite celebrities have shown their preference for wearing them this summer.

Overalls are also perfect for summer and fall as they are usually looser around the legs, so if you are looking for some inspiration, here are some celebs and A-List stars wearing this wardrobe essential.

© Grosby Group Sarah Jessica Parker was spotted on the set of 'And Just Like That,' reprising her iconic role as Carrie Bradshaw in the continuation of the fan-favorite series. The actress wore overalls with paint stains paired with colorful heels and a white blouse with an abstract pattern.



© Grosby Group Malia Obama stepped out in Los Angeles wearing denim shortalls. The former first daughter was photographed enjoying the warm weather in Beverly Hills, pairing her casual look with a white top underneath, knee-high black boots, and a white tote bag.



© Grosby Group Suri Cruise, who is now going by the name of Suri Noelle, was all smiles around New York City before heading to college. The daughter of Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes wore casual blue denim short overalls paired with a black tank top, black sandals, and a striped shoulder bag.

