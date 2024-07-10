Team USA Gymnastics debut stunning Olympic apparel covered in Swarovski crystals

In an unprecedented move, GK Elite and USA Gymnastics have revealed the leotards and apparel that American gymnasts will wear at the Olympic Games Paris 2024. This announcement marks the first time USA Gymnastics has introduced its Olympic apparel ahead of the Games, generating excitement among fans and athletes.

The new collection is inspired by classic American patriotism and old Hollywood glamour, blended with sophisticated Parisian high fashion and sparkling elements to pay homage to the host city.

Every piece of Olympic apparel has been meticulously designed for the gymnasts’ comfort and performance. These uniforms are made in the USA and designed, cut, and assembled at the Elite Sportswear headquarters in Reading, Pennsylvania.



The women’s leotards are a dazzling spectacle, each adorned with thousands of luminous Swarovski crystals to ensure US gymnasts stand out on the competition mat.



The eight leotards feature more than 47,000 Swarovski crystals, with some attached by hand at GK’s Pennsylvania-based production facility. Additionally, pearls will be featured on USA Gymnastics leotards for the first time as a tribute to the elegance and charm of Paris.

With this innovative and stunning collection, gymnastics are set to make a memorable impression at the Paris 2024 Olympics.

Who is Competing at the 2024 U.S. Gymnastics Championships?

Simone Biles and Suni Lee, the two most recent Olympic all-around gold medalists, are the main attractions in the women’s field. Other notable women’s contenders include Olympic medalists Jade Carey and Jordan Chiles and two-time world medalist Shilese Jones. Making her Olympic debut is Hezly Rivera. The Latina gymnast with Dominican American heritage has moved on past the team trials and is officially the fifth and youngest member to represent Team USA at the 2024 Olympic Games.

The U.S. Gymnastics Championships are critical for gymnasts aiming for the 2024 Paris Olympics. With national titles and Olympic team selections on the line, the competition promises to be fierce. Each athlete will showcase their routines, striving for perfection and hoping to impress the selection committee. The stakes are high, and every performance counts.

Hezly, who just turned 16 in June, placed fifth in the all-around at the 2024 US Olympic Trials, first on the balance beam, fourth on uneven bars, and eighth on the floor.