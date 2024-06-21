Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Rihanna steals the show in Paris wearing cut-out ensemble and nude leotard

Rihanna
Daniel Neira
Daniel Neira - Los Angeles
WriterLos Angeles
JUNE 21, 2024

Rihanna is stealing all the attention in Paris. The singer and businesswoman, who is also known for her stunning fashion moments, is back at Paris Fashion Week with another stylish look. The star was photographed at her arrival and is expected to attend multiple shows and exclusive events, joined by her husband A$AP Rocky.

Rihanna was spotted arriving at the Hotel Royal Monceau in Paris with her team, sporting a red cut-out coat, paired with matching red sunglasses. 

Her latest look created a nude illusion, as she wore a skin-toned leotard under the cut-out ensemble. She also wore white heels and styled her hair straight.

Rihanna was all smiles, taking a moment to pose for photos before entering the hotel. She also wore a diamond necklace and a brown bag, prepared to attend many of the events at Paris Fashion Week throughout the week.

The star arrived by herself, with her husband A$AP Rocky already in the City of Love. It's unclear if the couple is in Paris with their two kids, 2-year-old RZA and 10-month-old Riot Rose. 

