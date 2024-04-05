Malia Obama shows off her cool style with the perfect Spring look

Malia Obama continues to show off some epically cool looks. The eldest daughter of Barack and Michelle Obama was spotted attending an acting class in Los Angeles, wearing a simple yet chic outfit made out of a jacket, a button up and some oversized jeans.

©GrosbyGroup



Malia Obama in Los Angeles

Malia was spotted on the go, holding on to a coffee cup. Her outfit was made up of a green striped jacket, a white button up with a few buttons at the top and the bottom undone, some oversized jeans, and black boots. She paired the look with a large tote bag and her hair styled in a half bun, resulting in an outfit that feels like it was put together quickly without sacrificing any style.

It’s yet another instance of Malia showing off some great pieces in her wardrobe and the ability to mix and match various elements while retaining her style. As she’s grown up and has begun developing her career in the arts, Malia continues to show new shades of herself, cultivating an air of mystique and coolness that’s tough to replicate.

©GettyImages



Malia Obama at the premiere of ‘The Heart’

Malia Obama’s first red carpet event

Earlier this year, Malia premiered her first short film at Sundance Film Festival. “The Heart” was written and directed by her.

Malia attended the event’s red carpet, wearing a long and elegant grey coat paired with a light blue button up, dark pants, and maroon boots. Again, simple elements that produce super cool results.