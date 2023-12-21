Shakira’s holiday look includes stunning red corset and a bold red lip

Shakira is ready for the holidays! The Colombian singer is showing off her incredible figure in a stunning red strapless corset, paired with matching red pants and a bold red lip. Shakira paired the look with red manicured nails and styled her hair in loose waves for her latest photoshoot.

The singer showcased the holiday ensemble as a way to celebrate the launch of her new fragrance, named ‘Rojo.’ “Holiday season! And it’s time to celebrate in a big way,” she wrote on Instagram. “Discover the power of passion and authenticity found within ROJO: the new Eau de Parfum from Shakira Perfumes.”

Shakira’s new holiday-themed perfume is described with top notes of “Lemon, Red currant, Raspberry; Heart notes: Cardamom, Ginger, Pink Pepper, Tuberose, Ylang; Base notes: Solar chord, Cedar, ambergris.” Fans of the singer praised her for her look and youthful looks. “She looks beautiful in red,“ one person wrote, while someone else commented, ”Yess I want to smell like Shakira.”

The official page also shared some videos of the singer while filming a commercial for the new perfume. The behind-the-scenes clips show the singer smiling and posing for the camera, before putting her signature on one of the perfumes.

This is not Shakira’s first fragrance, as she launched her collection back in 2010, starting with ‘S by Shakira.’ Following the launch, the singer has released other fragrances including ‘S Kiss by Shakira,’ ‘Dance Shakira,’ ‘Shakira Sweet Dream,’ and ‘Rock by Shakira,’ among others.

The star is known for keeping herself busy with many projects, including her Pies Descalzos Foundation. Shakira also announced new music coming in 2024, as well as a new world tour.