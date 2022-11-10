Shakira introduces festive collection as Burberry’s latest brand ambassador

Shakira is adding a Latin flair to the festive period! The Colombian singer has introduced a new collection as Burberry’s latest brand ambassador. The British luxury brand tapped the “Monotonia” singer and Burna Boy as the faces of their campaign, “The Night Before.”

Burberry’s latest ad invites fashion lovers to ring in the holiday season and combat cold temperatures with a quilted nova check jacket or catch everyone’s attention in a sheer tulle gown encrusted in crystals.

The campaign also features pieces from former chief creative officer Riccardo Tisci. Daniel Lee is Tisci’s successor and will debut his creations in 2023.

Shakira’s fashion campaing comes hours after her ex, Gerard Piqué, is giving the Barranquillera full custody of their sons, Milan and Sasha. The recently retired soccer player and the artist came to an undisclosed agreement that allowed Shakira to move back to the United States.

As reported to La Vanguardia, the former couple and their lawyers had twelve hours of negotiation. Gerard Piqué will spend Christmas in Barcelona with the kids and then see them go to their life in Miami.