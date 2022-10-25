Carlos Santana is bringing back his Carlos by Carlos Santana women’s footwear. The nine-time GRAMMY-winner, Kennedy Center honoree, Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee, and global music legend is tapping veteran shoe executives Gary Rich and Rick Gelber to form a new partnership under Jubilation LLC.

They will launch their new line of shoes in November 2022, available exclusively on the Carlos by Carlos Santana website.

“It is an honor to partner with Gary and Rick to bring radiance, elegance, and style back to the forefront of the brand while at the same time making a difference in the lives of children through the Milagro Foundation,” says Santana. “We know that these shoes will inspire and compliment the confidence and light within every woman wearing them.”

The relaunch of Carlos by Carlos Santana women’s footwear builds on the extraordinary success of the original brand that the guitar superstar launched in 2001, remaining under license with Caleres (formerly Brown Shoe Company) until 2019.

From the brand’s inception, Santana’s distinctive and impeccable artistry poured into the footwear’s design. The brand immediately became a powerhouse in department stores and national retail chains throughout the United States, growing to over one million pairs sold annually.

Rich (former President of Brown Shoe Wholesale) and Gelber (former Senior Vice President GMM at Caleres) will lead the relaunched company’s brand strategy, product development, and business management.

“From our first meeting back in 2000, we connected with Carlos and created instant synergy and great energy. It’s fitting today that the three of us join forces again to form this partnership and relaunch the brand back into the marketplace,” says Rich.