With the summer nearing an end and fall creeping right around the corner, it only means one thing, it’s time for back-to-school shopping! A lot of us will soon be back in the classroom, whether we like it or not. Perhaps you are going back to college, are a teacher or have kids. Either way, having a cool pair of sneakers to kick off the school year is a must.

Let’s face it, for the last couple of years Covid and online classes robbed us of that excitement of getting all our new gear ready for that first day of school. So, now that we are back to more normal times, it’s time to regain that feeling and find a new a pair of sneakers that will make make a statement and add some flavor to our wardrobe as classes begin.

Finding a unique pair of sneakers that highlights our personality is not an easy task. You want to find a pair that mixes your own style, is comfy and great quality and if possible, says something about your interests.

To save you hours of surfing and to make this easier for you, we gathered a few of the most interesting recent sneakers collabs from top brands. Whether you love retro style, Japanese manga, whimsical tokidoki characters, Snoopy, or want to support the rainforest, here are our picks of the coolest kicks for this back-to-school season.