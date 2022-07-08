While summer usually equates with colorful sun dresses, this week celebrities showed us that black is still number one! and it’s a fab and elegant color to wear even during the sunniest season. We saw many black on black looks in Paris, New York and in Wimbledon in London.

During Paris Haute Couture Week, in addition to walking the Balenciaga catwalk, Kim Kardashian, Nicole Kidman and Dua Lipa walked pull off some stylish black looks off the runway. Attending that same fashion show was Salma Hayek’s daughter, Valentina Pinault with her step-sister, one wearing gray stonewashed jeans and the other skintight leggings.

Keep scrolling to see these outfits and all of this week’s top celebrity styles.