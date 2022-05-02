Eiza González might be in her early thirties, but undoubtedly, she is one of the Latina actresses to become a legendary figure in the entertainment industry. The hardworking Mexican star is among the most popular actresses in Hollywood, but one more thing that adds to her equation is her great sense of fashion.

González elegance has made it to fashion’s biggest night, the iconic Costume Institute Gala or the Costume Institute Benefit, commonly known as the Met Gala. The event, which is an annual fundraising gala held for the benefit of the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute in New York City, hosts a dinner for a small group of A-listers from various fields, such as film, fashion, music, television, sports, and social media.

For several years Eiza González has secured one of the highly sought-after invitations, and tonight, Monday, May 2, the star will also be attending her third Met Gala.

While we patiently how Eiza and her glam team will interpret this year’s theme, “Gilded Glamour and White Tie,” — a call on the elegant fashion of the 19th century, HOLA! USA decided to revisit Eiza González’s red carpet looks for the past galas.