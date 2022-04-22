This week we saw several of our favorite celebs put their own spin on some signature styles, from the ‘little black dress’ to the jeans and white tee look. Some stars also featured some fabulous pieces from from top designer brands. Sofia Vergada wore a vibrant Versace pleated skirt, Winnie Harlow had on a chic Fendi aviator-style bomber jacket and Natasha Lyon blew us all away with her flawless 70’s Gucci jumpsuit.

Lastly, Natalia Bryant and Sydney Sweeney were both ravishing in blazer and trouser styles. Natalia looked glamours and elegant at the Burberry ‘Lola’ Party in Los Angeles meanwhile, the Euphoria star looked mesmerizing in business like attire.

As American fashion photographer Bill Cunningham once said “Fashion is the armor to survive the reality of everyday life.” So keep scrolling below to see the top celebrity styles of the week and find inspiration for your own armor!