This week, we saw no jackets or coats which means spring is in full effect and summer is around the corner! Both America’s Got Talent stars, Sofia Vergara and Heidi Klum wore colorful denim outfits. We also saw JLo and Kendall Jenner in stylish dresses, Jennifer wore a flowing floral dress and Kendall a form-fitting butterfly-print designer dress.
And of course, both Rihanna and Katie Holmes made our list this week, each with their unique style. RiRi with a cute tutu-like dress and Katie in a stunning power suit.
Keep scrolling below to see these outfits and find out who else made our list this week!
