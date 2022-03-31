From the Latin American Fashion Summit to the World...

Hi, my name is Chantal Tru, am contributing editor at HOLA! USA. Last week i had the opportunity to attend The Latin American Fashion Summit this year in sunny Miami. It was the perfect platform to see our favorite Latin American brands, celebrities & influencers all supporting the progress of LATAM fashion in the US and around the world.

©Alexia Uriarte





LAFS was created by entrepreneurs Estefanía Lacayo and Samantha Tams with the mission of elevating and enriching the Latin American fashion and design industry. It has become a global network for fashion creatives, designers, photographers, & content creators from Miami to Brazil.

This year’s conference provided industrial insights by huge names in fashion such as Alexandre Birman, Johanna Ortiz, & Lauren Santo Domingo (Yes, the LSD) sharing priceless advice to young entrepreneurs. One of the most amazing aspects of LAFS is the networking opportunities. Photographers, Editors, Content Creators & Brands alike could create long-lasting relationships that only further their careers locally & internationally.

Our favorite part of being a part of LAFS was seeing the beautiful work of LATAM designers in person. We interviewed so many attendees at the events & the trending topic was what everyone was wearing with the response always being one of our favorite Latin American designers.

We meet Sharon Fonseca, Anggy Bryan, Laura Tobón, Rodner Figueroa , Taliana Vargas and many more amazing fashionistas.