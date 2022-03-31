From the Latin American Fashion Summit to the World...

Hi, my name is Chantal Tru, am contributing editor at HOLA! USA. Last week i had the opportunity to attend The Latin American Fashion Summit this year in sunny Miami. It was the perfect platform to see our favorite Latin American brands, celebrities & influencers all supporting the progress of LATAM fashion in the US and around the world.
LAFS was created by entrepreneurs Estefanía Lacayo and Samantha Tams with the mission of elevating and enriching the Latin American fashion and design industry. It has become a global network for fashion creatives, designers, photographers, & content creators from Miami to Brazil.
This year’s conference provided industrial insights by huge names in fashion such as Alexandre Birman, Johanna Ortiz, & Lauren Santo Domingo (Yes, the LSD) sharing priceless advice to young entrepreneurs. One of the most amazing aspects of LAFS is the networking opportunities. Photographers, Editors, Content Creators & Brands alike could create long-lasting relationships that only further their careers locally & internationally.
Our favorite part of being a part of LAFS was seeing the beautiful work of LATAM designers in person. We interviewed so many attendees at the events & the trending topic was what everyone was wearing with the response always being one of our favorite Latin American designers.
We meet Sharon Fonseca, Anggy Bryan, Laura Tobón, Rodner Figueroa , Taliana Vargas and many more amazing fashionistas.
Raquel Orozco, Monica Sordo, Johanna Ortiz, & Maygel Coronel were some of the top designers that attended the event while we also saw pieces from favorites like Maybe Vasquez, Kris Goyri, & Adriana Degreas.
The purpose of LAFS is to bring together a group of globally respected industry-related experts to provide valuable tools and knowledge to better the entrepreneurs of the fashion & design industry. It was a wonderful event filled with intrigue, emotion & bright futures of tomorrow.
We look forward to being a part of the LAFS community next year & hope some of you will join us and get to live this experience.
About chantal Tru
Shes is a Mexican-American content creator, expert in fashion, travels and brides, lover of luxury and sophistication.
She has recently joined HOLA! USA as contributing editor.
Stay tuned for more content by her and follow her on social media.