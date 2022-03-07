While last week was dominated by celeb looks during Milan Fashion Week, this week it’s Paris Fashion Week! The french capital was full of supermodels and celebs in edgy and striking outfits. We saw Rihanna, who once again stunned everyone with her maternity fashion sense, Adriana Lima also highlighting her baby bump in a skintight dress, Bella Hadid with a very 90’s street style and among others, our favorite Spaniard Ursula Corbero, who posed in front of The Eiffel Tower and attended the Saint-Laurent show.

Back home there were also some note worthy mentions, Katie Holmes rocked a very mod and chic white power suit and Megan Fox looked ravishing in a mini purple skirt suit.

Find out who else made this week’s best celeb sytles by scrolling below!