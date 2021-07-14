Tokyo Olympic uniforms: Team USA will be wearing Ralph Lauren during the opening ceremony

Team USA will take to the Tokyo Olympics classic American fashion. Athletes will wear Ralph Lauren at the opening ceremony this summer. To unveil the apparel, the fashion company recruit surfer Caroline Marks to model the designs.

Since 2008, Ralph Lauren has been creating the official Team USA gear. “It’s such an honor, and it’s so incredible. Even doing a few photoshoots in the outfits already, it felt really, really cool,” Marks tells People.

©Ralph Lauren





“This last month has felt really real and really surreal because I’m like, ‘Oh my gosh. It’s happening,’” Marks said. According to the publication, the 19-year-old will have her Olympic debut in Tokyo. “I literally leave in a week. So it’s pretty wild.”

According to the professional surfer, she appreciates that the brand is considering sustainability. “For the opening ceremony, the belt we’re actually wearing is [made] out of recycled plastic bottles which is so cool. That’s very unique and incredible,” she says.

©Ralph Lauren





The brand is pushing boundaries and creating pieces with innovation in mind. According to one of the company’s executives, this year, athletes will take advantage of a state-of-the-art cooling technology that “seamlessly integrates into the garment and disperses heat,” giving the competitor a long-lasting cooling sensation.

“Through the Olympic and Paralympic Games, Ralph Lauren celebrates America’s pioneering spirit and tradition, while embracing modernity and innovation — and it is with that ethos in mind that we approached the development of the RL COOLING technology,” said David Lauren, Chief Branding and Innovation Officer & Vice Chairman of the Board.

“Recognizing Tokyo’s summer heat, we sought to develop a solution for Team USA that fuses fashion and function — allowing them to look and feel their best on one of the world’s biggest stages,” he continued.

“Ralph Lauren’s dedication to providing innovative, sustainable and functional outfits for Team USA athletes helps elevate their Games time experience,” said Peter Zeytoonjian, Senior Vice President of Consumer Products at U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Properties (USOPP). “As our Olympic and Paralympic athletes step out on the global stage this summer, we’re proud to have the continued support of a brand whose thoughtful approach to how they can better serve our athletes uniquely benefits Team USA.”

©Ralph Lauren





According to the brand, Team USA’s 2020 Opening Ceremony Parade Uniform is a classic all-American look manufactured in the United States. With the incorporation of sustainable materials within each piece, the brand created a navy blazer made from US-grown wool, a striped T-shirt powered by ECOFAST Pure, a printed scarf, shoes, and a mask made from verified US-grown cotton.

The looks also include a striped belt made from Repreve recycled polyester derived from plastic water bottles; and a slim denim pant with a back patch made from MIRUM.

Fans supporting Team USA can find the entire collection online and in select Ralph Lauren retail stores and U.S. department stores.