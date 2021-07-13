Sign up to our newsletter and don’t miss a thing!
The screening of Wes Anderson’s upcoming film “The French Dispatch” took place this week during the 74th Annual Cannes Film Festival at the Palais des Festivals. Many Hollywood stars and guests were dressed to impress in stunning red carpet gowns and outfits that were truly dazzling.
Browse our gallery to see the most glamours looks of this evening.
