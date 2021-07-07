Sign up to our newsletter and don’t miss a thing!
The 74th annual Cannes Film Festival is back this year after being canceled last year due to Covid-19. The red carpet arrival of its film screening of “Annette” and opening ceremony was filled with filmmakers, celebrities, and elites who all dressed spectacular and were excited to once again gather in the south of France.
Browse our gallery to see the best red carpet looks of this special event.
