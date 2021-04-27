Regardless of the occasion, whether it’s hanging out in NY with friends, at a premier or simply traveling through London or Japan, Selena Gomez can always pull off a pair a jeans in the most fashionable way.

She can rock her denim, with heels, boots, sandals, flats, a simple white-t or even with her comfy Uggs. Get inspired by this collection of Selena’s top jean outfits and channel your cool denim #OOTD through her fab looks.