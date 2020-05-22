While many celebrities choose brands that boast “cult” status labels, there are others who go with brands with their own names. This is the case for Sofia Vergara, who naturally shows off her curves with Sofia Jeans designs with rolled-up hems and strategically ripped cuts.

It is intriguing that jeans are items with incredibly long lifetimes both in our memories and in our closets, but this is a good thing; they’re eternal, always in fashion.