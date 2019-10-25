Since they appeared in the ‘50s, jeans have become a basic, essential item for every woman’s wardrobe. They are so key that they're reinvented in different styles every season, adapted to the different trends that ricochet around the fashion world. What never changes is that versatility that allows you to create practical and cool outfits for your closet, whether for day or night.

Skinny jeans have been in style forever, but this season the challenge is to move them to the back burner and try some other types of jeans to add a fresh look to your closet. Scroll through for nine of the hottest options, from boyfriend jeans to mom jeans, and how to wear them.