JLo stuns in revealing cut-out dress and plays Cardi B for exciting shoot

Jennifer Lopez predicts nothing but blue skies in the forecast. The 51-year-old superstar had a spring in her step as she showcased her Spring ‘21 DSW shoe campaign on Friday, March 6 with a series of stunning snaps. It’s been one year since the Hustlers leading lady and popular shoe store dropped the first JLO Jennifer Lopez collection, which flaunted everything from sexy PVC heels to chic animal-print stunners. Now, fans will get to purchase a selection of new sandals-inspired by the international icon.

“It’s officially sandal season and the new spring #JLOJenniferLopez collection has arrived at @DSW!” Jen wrote on her Instagram along with a gorgeous pro-shot. The image, taken by photographer Richard Burbridge, captures Jennifer posing on a mirrored floor, which reflects the bright blue sky backdrop and her toned body.

The star swept her hair into a top knot and donned a black cut-out mini dress for the shoot. The final result complements the very strappy rhinestone sandals she strives to promote. For those curious super fans, they’re called the Torrie sandal and retail for $80.

JLo pulled a Beyoncé, posting three consecutive photos of the same look to the same grid. One was a behind-the-scenes clip set to Cardi B’s new hit “Up.” If the look doesn’t resonate with you, never fear! The businesswoman was sure to provide multiple styles.

“I can‘t wait for you to see my new spring collection,” she said in a press release. “I wanted something for everyone - heels to make you feel sexy, colorful sandals for warmer weather, and most importantly, comfortable shoes for every day.” The mom-of-two added: “My goal was to design footwear to wear in the many activities of our day to day lives and this collection is the best.”