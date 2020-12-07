Sign up to our newsletter and don’t miss a thing!
It doesn’t come as a surprise that Kendall Jenner always looks chic and cool without trying too hard. The 25-year-old model always oozes confidence as she can simply throw on a crop top and leggings, and she looks fabulous. Jenner definitely has her own style which is a bit more casual compared to her famous sisters and we’re here for it.
Here are 14 times Jenner turned heads with her cool street style.
